Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 36F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the La Crosse area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.