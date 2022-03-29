La Crosse's evening forecast: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 36F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the La Crosse area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain and snow are still in the forecast today, but winds will be much stronger for the entire state. Find out if the rain and snow chance will continue for the weekend in our updated forecast.
The rain/snow mix will briefly depart Wisconsin tonight, but will come right back for Friday along with very strong winds. See your most likely time for rain and snow and when winds will be strongest.
Watch now: Rain returns this afternoon and lingers through Wednesday. Snow in the forecast for Thursday
Dreary weather is making a comeback to Wisconsin today and it's going to be sticking around. See when rain and eventually snow is most likely across the state in our updated forecast.
The dreary weather continues across Wisconsin today. Off and on rain and snow showers will persist through the day and night. When will it all end? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the details.
Watch now: Dry, but still cold Monday across Wisconsin. Chance of rain and a little snow returns Tuesday
Partly cloudy and not much wind today, but still colder than normal for late March. Windy conditions and a rain/snow mix will return to the state tomorrow. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. 18 degrees is t…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees toda…
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Ke…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La C…