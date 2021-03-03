Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.