Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Overcast. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Friday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.