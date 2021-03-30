 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News