Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy r…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Mostly clear and windy during the evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds overnight. Low 42F. Winds SW at 20 to 3…
La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling fo…
Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Sunday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees toda…
This evening in La Crosse: A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for …
For the drive home in La Crosse: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50'…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Overcast. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow.…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low near 30F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in…
Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Today's UV index …