Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. A 21-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.