This evening in La Crosse: Rain...changing to snow late. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Thursday, La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. 24 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
