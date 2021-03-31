Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
