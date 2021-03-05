For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, La Crosse residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
