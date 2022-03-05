 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. It will be a cold day in La Crosse Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

