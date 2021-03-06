 Skip to main content
Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the La Crosse area. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

