Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.