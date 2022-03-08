Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
