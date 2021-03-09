 Skip to main content
Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 84% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

