This evening's outlook for La Crosse: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 75% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
