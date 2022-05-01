For the drive home in La Crosse: Cloudy. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Scattered showers and a few weak storms this morning, but another round of rain is expected this afternoon with a few storms that could be severe. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Rain is expected the next three days across Wisconsin, but Saturday is looking the wettest. Damaging wind, hail, and even a tornado cannot be ruled out. Full details in our weekend weather outlook.
The unseasonably chilly weather will continue today with scattered rain and snow showers. The rain chance will continue for Friday, but will we finally see some warmer temperatures? Find out here.
Temperatures will stay well below normal for late April Wednesday and Thursday. Cold enough that a rain/snow mix looks to return for some. Will it impact the Thursday morning commute? Find out here.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
La Crosse's evening forecast: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of …
Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Monday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degree…
La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. The fore…