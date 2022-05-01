May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Cloudy. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.