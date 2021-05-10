May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.