Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse Wednesday. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 10, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
