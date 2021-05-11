Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
