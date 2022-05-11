This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only will well above normal temps persist for Wednesday and Thursday, the chance of rain and possibly severe storms will stick around as well, particularly in western Wisconsin. Here's the latest.
There's a chance of rain across Wisconsin today and Friday, but rain will be spending more time in the southern part of the state. See when the best chance of rain is and when we'll dry out again.
Showers from Madison to Kenosha today before we dry out for Friday night. Rain will make a comeback for Sunday though. Find out who has the best chance of seeing rain in our complete weekend forecast.
The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and cl…
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Keep a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 22…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a hot day tomorrow. I…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. 62 degrees is…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. S w…