Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
