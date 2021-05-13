For the drive home in La Crosse: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expect clear s…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We wi…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We will see…
La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.…
La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Partly cl…
La Crosse's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in th…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.