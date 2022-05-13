May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse Saturday. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.