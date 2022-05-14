May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.