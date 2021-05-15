May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.