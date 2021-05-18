Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Wednesday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
May. 18, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expect clear s…
La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Partly…
La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees to…
For the drive home in La Crosse: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast c…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degr…
Today's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Part…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We will see…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance…