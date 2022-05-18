May. 18, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.