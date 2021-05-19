This evening in La Crosse: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 19, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Partly…
La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees to…
For the drive home in La Crosse: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast c…
Today's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Part…
La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expect clear s…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degr…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We will see…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures…