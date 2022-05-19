This evening in La Crosse: Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the La Crosse area. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
May. 19, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
