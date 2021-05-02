 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

May. 2, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

{{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse's evening forecast: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News