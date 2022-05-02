This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
May. 2, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
