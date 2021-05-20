This evening in La Crosse: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse Friday. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 74% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 20, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Partly…
La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees to…
For the drive home in La Crosse: A few clouds. Low 46F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast c…
Today's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Part…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degr…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expect clear s…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in La Crosse. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Mode…