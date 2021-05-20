May. 20, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse Friday. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 74% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.