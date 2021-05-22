 Skip to main content
May. 22, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

