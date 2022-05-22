 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 22, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: A mostly clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

