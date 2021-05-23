This evening in La Crosse: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
May. 23, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
