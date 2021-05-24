This evening in La Crosse: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
May. 24, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
