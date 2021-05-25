May. 25, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.