This evening in La Crosse: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Watch have been issued for parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin until 10 p.m. Thursday. Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are expected in spots. Here are the details.
With a warm front and slow moving cold front working across the state, the weather is looking quite stormy through Friday. Severe storms are expected in spots. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Not much rain today, but showers and storms likely across Wisconsin Wednesday with a big temp difference
With a warm front moving across the state, temperatures are going to vary significantly on Wednesday. Rain also looks likely with a small chance of severe storms. Here's the latest information.
Showers and storms likely across the state today, but the rain chance won't be going away completely for the weekend. See when rain is most likely and how cool it will get in our updated forecast.
Rain likely for all of Wisconsin today. Storms are expected in the southern part of the state and a couple could produce hail and damaging wind. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Foreca…
The La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the La Crosse area. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 d…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…