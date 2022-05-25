May. 25, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.