May. 26, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the east.