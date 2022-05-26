May. 26, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.