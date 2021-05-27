May. 27, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 39F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 51% chance of rain. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.