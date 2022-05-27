May. 27, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Mainly clear skies. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.