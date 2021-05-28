 Skip to main content
May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

May. 28, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

