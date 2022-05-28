 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 28, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

