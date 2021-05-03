For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
May. 3, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degree…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, it…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect pe…
La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heav…
This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm …
La Crosse's evening forecast: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Low 49F. Winds NNE at…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in La Crosse. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Yo…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
This evening in La Crosse: Mostly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks t…