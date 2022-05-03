 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 3, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

