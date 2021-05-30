May. 30, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.