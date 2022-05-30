May. 30, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Windy with scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the La Crosse area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.