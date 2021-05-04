La Crosse's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
May. 4, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
