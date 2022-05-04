For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
May. 4, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
