May. 5, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: A few showers early with overcast skies late. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

