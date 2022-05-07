Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 7, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
There's a chance of rain across Wisconsin today and Friday, but rain will be spending more time in the southern part of the state. See when the best chance of rain is and when we'll dry out again.
Much better weather today than yesterday in southern Wisconsin. Another chance of rain is already on the horizon though. Find out when it will arrive in our updated forecast.
Widespread rain will likely slow the morning commute today in the southern part of the state. Though it will be dry farther north, it will be chilly for everyone. When will we dry out and warm up?
Showers from Madison to Kenosha today before we dry out for Friday night. Rain will make a comeback for Sunday though. Find out who has the best chance of seeing rain in our complete weekend forecast.
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. The fore…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 deg…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees t…
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.